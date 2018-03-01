Donors urged to help American Red Cross maintain blood supply

(WXYZ) - The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to roll up a sleeve to help maintain the blood supply for patients in need.

In 2018, severe winter weather forced about 600 blood drives to cancel, resulting in more than 17,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations.

Blood and platelet donations are needed in the coming days to help replenish the blood supply and ensure patients continue to receive treatments.

Donors can help even more patients when they invite a loved one, friend or co-worker to give with them.

Make an appointment to donate this winter by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.