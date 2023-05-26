Don't be shocked, Michigan summer electricity bills are about to take a hike

LANSING, Mich. — Summer billing for Consumers Energy and Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) begins on June 1 and runs through Sept. 30.

Consumers Energy users will notice that “on-peak” prices will increase to $0.22/kWh. On-peak rates will occur Monday through Friday from 2 - 7 p.m.

For those who opt into Lansing BWL for their energy, on-peak hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and will cost $0.28/kWh.

On-peak prices are typically about 1.5 times higher than off-peak rates, which are the price rates for the non-summer months and hours outside of on-peak windows of time.

So how can mid-Michiganders beat the peaks and lower their energy use?

According to Consumers Energy, simple fixes like swapping out your light bulbs for LEDs, installing a smart thermostat and postponing your daily chores, like washing dishes and laundry, until off-peak hours can save you energy and lower your bill.

Cleaning air conditioning filters once a month also helps your unit work more efficiently. Households that adjust their thermostats to be five degrees warmer during on-peak hours can also maximize their savings.