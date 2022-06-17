Don't rush to fill up your tanks. Gas prices expected to drop soon

(WXYZ) — Gas prices are trending downward for the first time in weeks in metro Detroit.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy, tweeted that people shouldn't be rushing to fill up their tank.

He said he's expecting the national average to drop below $4.85 by the Fourth of July.

In the Great Lakes region, De Haan is predicting the average price will fall under $5 per gallon this weekend or early next week.

AAA said gas prices dropped another penny overnight to an average of $5.19.

Metro Detroit drivers are still paying the most for gas in Michigan. Our local average is now sitting at $5.29 per gallon, which is also down a penny.