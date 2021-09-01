Watch
Doobie Brothers postpone DTE Energy Music Theatre show after positive COVID-19 test

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
From left, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, John McFee and Pat Simmons of the Doobie Brothers pose for a portrait at Show Biz Studios on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, John McFee, Pat Simmons
Posted at 4:13 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 16:13:56-04

(WXYZ) — The Doobie Brothers are postponing their September 2 show at DTE Energy Music Theatre after a member of the touring personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

The postponement is the second to hit DTE in two days. Kiss canceled their September 1 show yesterday after Gene Simmons tested positive for the coronavirus. Simmons has also been experiencing symptoms.

The Doobie Brothers are in the midst of their 50th-anniversary tour. The positive test is also leading them to postpone their upcoming shows in Burgettstown, PA, Toledo, OH, and Cincinnati, OH. They are expected to resume their shows September 9 at the Blossom Music Center in Cayuhoga Falls, Ohio.

Fans are being told to hold onto their tickets. Dates for the rescheduled shows will be announced soon.

