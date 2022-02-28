Dooley's Tavern in Roseville closing permanently after second fatal shooting

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dooley's Tavern in Roseville will close permanently after a fatal shooting that happened over the weekend, according to Roseville police.

Police say the owners informed them they would close the location for good, effective immediately.

"This decision comes after the tragic loss of life Saturday night. The management of Dooley’s Tavern have been very cooperative during this investigation and pledge their continued cooperation. Their decision to close has not been facilitated by any action of the Roseville Police Department or the City of Roseville," Roseville police said in a statement. "The ownership believes this was the appropriate thing to do considering recent events."

Two people were shot, and one person was killed inside of the bar on Saturday. This is the second killing inside the tavern in three years.

On Sunday, people gathered outside Dooley’s Tavern in Roseville to honor the man they say lost his life for doing his job.

“I just want him to come back to me because I love that man so much,” says Arkishia Stewere.

Stewere says it was her fiance and the father of her two children who was killed. Julius Bing, 36, was the security guard at Dooley’s.

According to Roseville police, the person killed was attempting to remove someone from the bar, when that man pulled out a gun and starting shooting. We're told Bing died from multiple gun shot wounds. Another woman was shot, but she is expected to survive.

The first fatal shooting at Dooley's was back in 2019 when someone was shot inside the bathroom. Bing was working that night, and his former co-worker says it was Bing who kept everyone safe.

“We all happened to be on the patio and he ran out and got all of us, got us all to safety," says Mary McCleary.

McCleary says Bing would often refer to himself as Batman, and Dooley’s as Gothem City, vowing to protect people inside. Police say Bing was removing a man because he was fighting with employees at the bar. Now Bing is being called a hero.

An online petition demanding Dooley's close its door permanently was picking up steam online with over a thousand signatures following the shooting.

A 25-year-old man from Farmington Hills is in police custody in connection to this crime. He is expected to be arraigned on charges this week.

There is a GoFundMe page to help support Julius Bing's funeral cost and support his four children. If you would like to donate, click here.

