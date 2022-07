DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say, a man was shot and killed at an apartment building in the Corktown neighborhood in Detroit.

According to police, on Saturday night a man in his 20's was fatally shot at an apartment near Bagley and Rosa Parks.

The investigation is remains ongoing.

Police are currently searching for a large SUV they believe is involved with the incident.

DPD asks that anyone who may have any information about the shooting to contact the Detroit Police Department.