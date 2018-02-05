Dow Jones drops more than 1,500 points, trading below 25,000

2:38 PM, Feb 5, 2018
1 min ago

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on October 15, 2014 in New York City. As fears from Ebola and a global slowdown spread, stocks plunged on Wednesday with the Dow falling over 400 points during the afternoon before receovering slightly. 

Spencer Platt
Copyright Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) - The Dow Jones industrial average has continued a massive drop, now down more than 1,500 points and now trading near 24,000, erasing the gains it has made over the last month.

It comes more than two weeks after the Dow Jones closed above 26,000 for the first time ever.

On Friday, the Dow Jones dropped 665 points and was the largest drop since June 2016.

