Dow Jones tanks more than 500 points, extending week-long slump

2:31 PM, Feb 2, 2018
59 mins ago

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 11: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 11, 2017 in New York City.

Spencer Platt
Copyright Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) - Dow Jones industrial average falls 500 points, extending a week-long slump.

