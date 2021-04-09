Downtown Boxing Gym receives a gigantic gift on wheels

(WXYZ) — D-B-G is screaming T-G-I-F because the Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit received an incredible donation, one way too big to fit in an envelope or a box.

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom was there when the generosity was bestowed upon them.

The Downtown Boxing Gym is a diamond in Detroit. Since 2007 it has been engaged and completely committed to the education and mentorship of the children in this city. Its 100 percent graduation rate speaks for itself.

So, today on behalf of Detroit Diesel and Thomas Built Buses, D-B-G received a gigantic gift, a custom-created 76-passenger bus. It will allow them to transport more students and even expand its high-performing free after-school program.

To learn more about The Downtown Boxing Gym and to get involved, visit the website, dbgdetroit.org.