Downtown Detroit is getting a CAVA location this summer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — CAVA is coming to downtown Detroit later this summer, the fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The new location will open in Bedrock's building at 636 Woodward Avenue, with no date set for the opening. Per CAVA's website, this will be the company's first location in the state of Michigan, with the restaurant having locations in 26 states the District of Columbia.

“The addition of CAVA to downtown Detroit will bring a fresh, modern concept to the city,” Bedrock’s Senior Vice President of Leasing Naumann Idrees said. “Their commitment to bold, healthy food and vibrant community experiences aligns perfectly with the energy that defines Detroit. We’re delighted to introduce high-quality brands like CAVA to the heart of the city.”

For more information about what CAVA offers, click here.