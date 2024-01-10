Downtown Detroit Markets extends 2024 season, hours of operation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Downtown Detroit Markets (DDM) has announced an extension of its 2024 season, including daily hours of operations — giving metro Detroiters and tourists the chance to support local businesses and artisans.

“Due to popular demand, the Downtown Detroit Market will now remain open until Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The downtown destination joins Cadillac Lodge as one of the city's most frequented wintertime locales,” DDM officials said.

Funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed with support from Bedrock and TechTown, DDM helps to support and provide exposure for local businesses, including restaurants, shops and more.

“The annual Downtown Detroit Markets are back at Cadillac Square this winter, making it easier than ever for you to do your shopping while supporting small businesses. With more than a dozen local vendors present, the Downtown Detroit Markets bring a wide variety of family-friendly activities, promotions, and engagements for its many festive visitors,” officials with DDM said.

Downtown Detroit Markets





Visitors can take a break from shopping and from the cold weather by visiting Cadillac Lodge, a heated tent filled with family-friendly activities like board games, hot chocolate, fireplaces and warm blankets.

Downtown Detroit Markets





Downtown Detroit Markets are located in Cadillac Square in the heart of Downtown Detroit.

For the 2024 season, now running through January 21, the markets new extended hours of operations are:

