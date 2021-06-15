Downtown Detroit Partnership launches e-gift card to help support local businesses

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) is launching a new digital gift card program called "The Spirit Card" to support local restaurants and retailers in the Detroit area.

The Spirit Card works like any other e-card allowing residents to buy from various local businesses with one swipe.

“This is an innovative program because it recognizes so many of the wonderful small and family-owned businesses in the Detroit community that need ongoing support and patronage to survive as we move into the recovery phase from the pandemic,” DDP CEO Eric B. Larson said.

Studies show that local retailers recirculate 47 percent of their revenue back into the community. Restaurants recirculate 73 percent.

“The Spirit Card offers an easy way for individuals and corporations to buy gift cards and give a much-needed boost to the local economy,” Larson said.

Users can spend The Spirit Card at more than one dozen participating businesses and merchants who want to participate can email spiritcard@downtowndetroit.org.