Downtown Detroit pet store helps fixed-income neighbors care for beloved companions

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One downtown Detroit community is showing what neighbors helping neighbors truly means through a pet pantry program that helps seniors on fixed incomes care for their beloved animal companions.

Premier Pet Supply in downtown Detroit on Washington Blvd. has partnered with local residents to create Dorney's Pet Food Pantry, providing free pet supplies to seniors who might otherwise struggle to afford quality care for their pets.

"This is my main man, Roman, I've had Roman for 10 years," said Steven Lee Sanders, a participant in the pet pantry program.

Sanders, who lives across the street from Premier Pet Supply at the Louis Kamper Building for independent seniors, says his dog means everything to him.

"He comforts me, if I don't feel good, he'll get up on my chest and put his head against my head, he's very affectionate," Sanders said.

Living on a fixed income, Sanders explains that pet supplies are simply too expensive. That's where his neighbors stepped in to help.

"What Paul Huxley and Cindy Paskey offered was to create a pet pantry through our store here in downtown Detroit called Dorney's Pet Food Pantry, named after their dog Dorney," said Mike Palmer, owner of Premier Pet Supply.

Palmer explains that Paul and Cindy live near the apartments and the store. Their love of animals inspired them to ensure that pets in their community receive proper care.

"To keep their pets, be able to keep their pets happy and keep them healthy for people who may have a difficult time doing so," Palmer said.

After a quick application process that includes determining a budget and addressing specific pet needs, owners are enrolled in the program for the rest of their pet's life.

St. Aloysius Catholic Church, located near Sanders' apartment and the pet store, helps connect seniors to the Dorney Pet Food Pantry.

"That's what life's all about, God gives you a great deal and you share it," said Father John Maksym, pastor at St. Aloysius Catholic Church.

Father Maksym explains that the church assists in identifying pet owners in the downtown community who would benefit most from these free resources.

"We help over 1,000 people a month with basic supplies for life and about 15 of those individuals we're able to help them out with supplies that help them take proper care of their pet," Father Maksym said.

Deborah Langford, another neighbor and program participant, acknowledges the financial challenge of pet ownership. "It's expensive," she said.

Extended interview: Langford talks about the benefits of the pantry program

Web extra: Woman talks about the benefits of the pet pantry program

"Yes, it is, and this is a big help," Langford added.

Langford credits the program with improving her dog Buddy's health and longevity.

"Buddy wouldn't be as healthy as he would be, he wouldn't be eating the premium food, he'd be eating that dollar store cheap food, I was buying him cheap treats," Langford said.

For Sanders, the program represents more than just pet supplies. "This lets me know I'm where God wants me to be," he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

