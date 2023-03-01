Watch Now
Downtown Job Fair hosting dozens of employers with 1,000+ openings in Detroit

Elise Amendola/AP
A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed on a business window, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Posted at 7:05 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 19:05:26-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Downtown Detroit Business Improvement Zone is hosting a job fair on Wednesday.

The first Downtown Job Fair is happening Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the ground floor of 1001 Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

Dozens of employers will be offering positions that are full time, part time, seasonal and for special events. Event organizers say to “come ready for on-the-spot interviews."

More than 1,000 job openings will be available across Detroit. Employers participating include:

  • Allied Universal Security
  • Bank on Detroit
  • Bright Horizon Child Care
  • C﻿ambria Hotel
  • Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
  • Clean Slate
  • Delux Bar and Lounge
  • D﻿etroit Lions
  • Detroit Police Department
  • Downtown Detroit Business Improvement Zone (BIZ)
  • Eurest
  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
  • H&M
  • Hollywood Casino at Greektown
  • Hudson Café
  • Jackets for Jobs
  • Jimmy Johns
  • MGM Grand Detroit
  • MotorCity Casino
  • Nike
  • ROOST Apartment/Hotel
  • Shinola Hotel
  • Shinola Retail
  • SP + Parking
  • Subway
  • Sugar Factory
  • Texas De Brazil

Those attending can get parking validations at One Campus Martius Garage.

If you’d like to attend, visit Downtown Detroit BIZ’s Eventbrite page.

