Downtown Rochester restaurants celebrate 'Taste of Fall' with new, unique dishes

Downtown Rochester is celebrating the start of fall with the "Taste of Fall" promotion which is running through the middle of October.

According to the Rochester Downtown Development Authority, the Taste of Fall celebration will include over 20 restaurants showing off different fall-inspired dishes.

Those fall-inspired offerings include a harvest pizza, warm apple and cherry cobbler, a spiced ruby cider herbal tea and more.

Plus, the DDA is celebrating Foodie Fridays, giving people a chance to win a $50 Downtown Rochester gift card.

You can learn more from the DDA brochure here.

Restaurants participating in the promotion include:

