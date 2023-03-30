Downtown Street Eats food trucks to return to Downtown Detroit, April 10

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Downtown Street Eats program is set to return to Downtown Detroit on April 10 for the 2023 season. The popular food truck rally is back and will offer a diverse array of food options, including Asian, Greek, Mexican cuisines. The food trucks will be located at Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade and will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. weekdays through October and during special events.

“It’s an exciting and electric time of year when the various food trucks line the streets and Detroiters and visitors line up themselves to support these small businesses with big ambitions,” said Laura Dean, Senior Manager, Parks and Public Spaces for the Downtown Detroit Partnership. “We are proud to offer a platform for local food truck owners while also creating a lunchtime destination worth visiting.”

To kick off the 2023 season, Downtown Street Eats will host a week long season-opening lineup featuring more than 80 food trucks and carts that will rotate Monday through Friday and during special events.

Downtown Street Eats’ season-opening week lineup includes the following:



Monday, Apr. 10 - Hero or Villain, B.L. Ellis Catering, Cousins Maine Lobster, Los Dos Taco, Rolling Stoves

Tuesday, Apr. 11 - Big Bo’s Grill, Cousins Maine Lobster, Los Dos Amigos Taco, Rolling Stoves, Spice Rack

Wednesday, Apr. 12 - Buffy’s Mexi-Casian Grill, Max Chicago Style Italian Beef, Mr. Creole, Poke Ur Way, Sonny’s Hamburgers, Stix and Stone

Thursday, Apr.13 - Belly It, Buffy’s Mexi-Casian Grill, Poke Ur Way, Sonny’s Hamburgers, Spice Rack, Stix and Stone

Friday, Apr. 14 - Belly It, Max Chicago Style Italian Beef, Poke Ur Way, Rollin Stone Pizza, Rolling Stoves, Shredderz

“Curating the Downtown Streets Eats program for the Downtown Detroit Partnership is incredibly rewarding, as we provide a large platform for small businesses looking to grow,” said Jennyfer Crawford, entrepreneur and CEO of Ask Jennyfer.

“In addition to the daily lunchtime food offerings at Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade, this year we’re excited to incorporate events and activities to expand engagement surrounding the program, such as a Battle of the Burgers on Aug. 24, National Burger Day.”

Baseball fans can get a preview of what’s to come during the 2023 Downtown Street Eats season at the free, official Detroit Tigers Opening Day Tailgate Party presented by Miller Lite and Bally Sports Detroit and produced by the Downtown Detroit Partnership. The season preview will be held at Grand Circus Park from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on April 6. The event will feature several food truck, such as Big Bo's Grill, Curt Got Crabs, Great Greek, Poke Ur Way, Stix & Stone Pizza and Wing Snob.

To view Downtown Streets Eats 2023 schedule, visit DowntownDetroit.org/events.

