Food trucks return to Downtown Detroit as part of Downtown Street Eats

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Downtown Street Eats is back and that means the return of the food trucks.

Every year, the popular food truck extravaganza takes place from spring through mid-fall at Cadillac Square. This is the event's 13th year. There will be new food trucks added to the rotation, along with some old-time favorites.

“Some (new ones) this year, is Old Sheillelagh a new pizza truck,” said Laura Dean of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. “We also have a new BBQ truck, as well as some of our returning favorites like the Great Greek (Mediterranean) Grill.”

Maria Gambino of Gambino’s Catering, the new pizza truck Dean is referring to, said being apart of the partnership event is great for their exposure.

“We are a family-owned business, so it’s really nice that we can have a little more exposure than just word of mouth,” said Gambino.

This year, Dean said there will be 80 food trucks in rotation. One has been doing the event for years because it helps them to connect with the community.

“It’s a good way to get in with the whole community,” said Carrie Hayes of Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. “Visitors, locals, everyone.”

The food trucks will be available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To find out who will be there each day, click the link.