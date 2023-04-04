Dozens gather in Warren to protest charges against former President Donald Trump

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Around Michigan Tuesday, there were several demonstrations to show support for former President Donald Trump as he faced indictment. During the hearing in New York, several dozen people gathered outside Warren City Hall in Michigan to protest the charges.

Supporters of Trump sent their message in Warren by beating drums, displaying the Trump Unity Bridge and waving banners or flags.

“America is upside down right now. That is all I can really say,” said Alora O’Neil, a Trump supporter who demonstrated by waving an upside down American flag.

“I think this is literally trumped-up charges and this I going to go no where,” said John Vermeulen, a Shelby Township trustee at the protest.

“Trump is going to get our prayers. His family and our goodwill is going to support President Trump,” said Fred Nienstedt, a Trump supporter at the protest.

Away from the protest, the reaction is wide. Many people simply do not want to talk — especially on camera — about politics or Trump. Those willing to talk share a range of emotions from anger, to patience for the process to reveal the facts, to celebration.

“I am happy. He deserves everything he gets. He has been totally wrong. The worst president ever,” Lorenzo Harris said.

“I am happy it has finally come down to it and hopefully, he gets exactly what he deserves,” Letrece Wilbourne said.

