Dozens of local execs sleep outside to raise awareness for youth homelessness

Friday morning, dozens of business executives are heading back home after a cold night sleeping outside on the campus of Covenant House of Michigan.

Around 6 a.m., they wrapped up their portion of the "Sleep Out To End Youth Homelessness" which is aimed at putting a spotlight on the struggles of homeless youth.

The event has been held virtually for the past two years.

Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington said some of his staff members braved the cold to support the cause.

An estimated 17,000 young people in Michigan face homelessness every year.