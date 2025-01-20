Here's the full list of metro Detroit school closures for Tuesday due to extreme cold

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dozens of schools in metro Detroit are closed tomorrow, with temperatures projected to be lower than 0 degrees in some areas.



As of 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, more than 60 schools are closed for tomorrow, including Detroit Public Schools Community District, Oak Park Schools, Monroe Public Schools, Bloomfield Hills School District, and more.

