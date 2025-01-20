Watch Now
Here's the full list of metro Detroit school closures for Tuesday due to extreme cold

WXYZ-TV
School Closings: Check list of school closures in metro Detroit
METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dozens of schools in metro Detroit are closed tomorrow, with temperatures projected to be lower than 0 degrees in some areas.

As of 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, more than 60 schools are closed for tomorrow, including Detroit Public Schools Community District, Oak Park Schools, Monroe Public Schools, Bloomfield Hills School District, and more.

We will update this article as more closings roll in. You can also find closings during our newscasts or on our school closings page.

