Dozens of Michigan police agencies cracking down on distracted driving on Thursday

(WXYZ) — Law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on distracted drivers on Thursday as part of the "U Drive. U Text. U Pay" campaign.

The agencies are participating in what's called the "Connect to Disconnect" which aims to remind drivers of the dangers and consequences of distracted driving.

The law enforcement agencies participating include:

Allegan County Sheriff’s Office

Birmingham Police Department

Brighton Police Department

Brownstown Police

Dearborn Police Department

Grand Blanc Township Police Department

Hazel Park Police Department

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office

Kent County Sheriff’s Office

Livonia Police Department

Macomb County Sheriff’s Office

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

City of Mount Pleasant

MSP 7th District Hometown Security Team

MSP Gaylord Post

MSP Grand Rapids Post

MSP Lakeview Post

MSP Mount Pleasant Post

MSP Paw Paw Post

Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office

Portage Department of Public Safety

Southfield Police Department

St. Clair Shores Police

Stanton Police Department

Thomas Township Police Department

Wyoming Department of Public Safety

According to the Michigan Traffic Crash Facts website, there were more than 14,000 crashes involving distracted drivers in 2020, and 48 resulted in a fatality.

Michigan law prohibits reading, manually typing, or sending a text while driving. Exceptions include reporting crashes, crimes or other emergencies. The fine for the first offense is $100 and it doubles to $200 for subsequent offenses.