Dozens of Michigan police agencies cracking down on distracted driving on Thursday

(WXYZ) — Law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on distracted drivers on Thursday as part of the "U Drive. U Text. U Pay" campaign.
The agencies are participating in what's called the "Connect to Disconnect" which aims to remind drivers of the dangers and consequences of distracted driving.
The law enforcement agencies participating include:
- Allegan County Sheriff’s Office
- Birmingham Police Department
- Brighton Police Department
- Brownstown Police
- Dearborn Police Department
- Grand Blanc Township Police Department
- Hazel Park Police Department
- Ingham County Sheriff’s Office
- Kent County Sheriff’s Office
- Livonia Police Department
- Macomb County Sheriff’s Office
- Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
- City of Mount Pleasant
- MSP 7th District Hometown Security Team
- MSP Gaylord Post
- MSP Grand Rapids Post
- MSP Lakeview Post
- MSP Mount Pleasant Post
- MSP Paw Paw Post
- Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office
- Portage Department of Public Safety
- Southfield Police Department
- St. Clair Shores Police
- Stanton Police Department
- Thomas Township Police Department
- Wyoming Department of Public Safety
According to the Michigan Traffic Crash Facts website, there were more than 14,000 crashes involving distracted drivers in 2020, and 48 resulted in a fatality.
Michigan law prohibits reading, manually typing, or sending a text while driving. Exceptions include reporting crashes, crimes or other emergencies. The fine for the first offense is $100 and it doubles to $200 for subsequent offenses.