Dozens of schools cancel classes for Friday

(WXYZ) — A growing list of schools have canceled classes for Friday in the wake of this week's shootings and Oxford High School and the copycat threats that followed.
As of last check, here is a list of schools and districts that have already called off school:
- Arts and Technology Acdmy
- Avondale School District - Staff Must Report
- Berkley School District
- Bloomfield Hills School District - See School Website
- Bradford Acdmy - See School Website
- Clarkston Community Schools
- Clawson Public Schools
- Detroit Catholic Central High -ONLINE classes still meet Fri
- Hazel Park Community Schools - See School Website
- Holy Family Regional North
- Holy Family Regional South
- Huron Valley Schools
- Kingsbury Country Day
- Lamphere Public Schools
- Memphis Community Schools - See School Website
- Notre Dame Lower Division
- Notre Dame Prep
- Oakside Scholars Charter Acdmy
- Ortonville Montessori Center
- Rochester Community Schools - See School Website
- Royal Oak Schools
- Walled Lake School District -See School Website
- Waterford School District
- West Bloomfield School District - See School Website