Dozens of schools closed in metro Detroit amid winter weather

Snow Friday with increasing amounts the farther north you are. The heaviest snow will be north of I69. The least snow will be in Lenawee and Monroe counties. Snow will develop across Metro Detroit Friday morning with a few breaks in the snow during the afternoon hours. However, more snow returns for the evening drive and may mix with sleet at times. Generally, 1"-4" snow totals will cover most of us with the heavier amounts north of M59. The heaviest amounts of 6"+ will be more likely across the Saginaw Valley. Watch for slick, snow-covered and slushy roads throughout the day on Friday with temps climbing into the mid to upper 30s. The snow will taper off Friday night and quiet, but still cold conditions, will persist through the weekend.
Posted at 6:46 AM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 06:46:06-04
(WXYZ) — Dozens of schools are closed in metro Detroit because of winter weather hitting Southeast Michigan. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 2 p.m.
