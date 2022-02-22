DPD: $100K in stolen car parts seized from chop shop, owner arrested

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Investigators in Detroit said they arrested the owner of an illegal chop shop on the city’s west side and made sure the business stays closed.

The Detroit Police Department said it arrested the owner of the shop, a Dearborn man in his 30s.

Police said on Monday they inspected the business that’s located on W. Chicago near Oakman Boulevard to make sure it was closed. As they were inspecting, officers found a stolen 2014 GMC Sierra in the yard. They then obtained a warrant and searched the building.

Inside the building, authorities found several stripped vehicle parts on the floor and racks. In total, officers said more than $100,000 worth of stolen parts was seized.

Among the items found inside the building were:

2012 Dodge Challenger, engine and door

2009 Chevrolet Malibu, engine and transmission

2013 Chrysler 300, engine, transmission and trunk lid

2017 Lincoln MKZ, doors and trunk lid

2007 Honda Civic, engine and front firewall

2017 Lincoln MKZ, three doors and trunk lid

2007 Honda Civic, front half

After completing the search warrant, officers resealed the doors of the business to keep it closed.