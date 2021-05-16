DPD 1st Asst. Chief Lashinda Stair to retire after 25 years of service

DETROIT (WXYZ) — First Asst. Chief Lashinda T. Stair of the Detroit Police Department is set to retire after 25 years of duty, the department announced Friday.

“I’ve had a remarkable career with Detroit Police, and am excited for the next chapter in my life,” said First A.C. Stair. “I am going to truly miss the men and women of this department. They have been phenomenal to work with, I have learned so much from them all, and I appreciate the many opportunities I have had.”

Stair will transition to working in the private sector, a release states.

In March 2014, Stair made history by becoming the first department member, and female, appointed to the rank of First Assistant Chief of Police, serving as the highest-ranking woman in the agency.

“These life experiences have shaped my perspective on the importance of education and the understanding of self-value and determination,” said First A.C. Stair. “It has inspired me to advocate for all young people; to encourage them to believe in themselves and follow their dreams, so they can one day be leaders in their own right.”

