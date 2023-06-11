DPD: 2 suspects sought following attack, attempted robbery of officer, gun

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for two suspects in connection to the attack and attempted robbery of an off-duty police officer Saturday.

Police say at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 18100 block of Joy Road in Detroit, two suspects attacked a Detroit police officer while attempting to take the officers gun. The two suspects, police say were unsuccessful and the officer was able to maintain possession of the weapon.

After the incident, the suspects fled on foot. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Detroit Police Department

Detroit Police Department

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-6110 or 1-800-SPEAKUP. Anonymous tips can be submitted at detroitrewards.tv and you may receive a $5,000 cash reward.