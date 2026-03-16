Three people are dead and one person has been hospitalized after a crash that happened early Monday morning in Midtown, the Detroit Police Department tells us.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Temple and Cass, near Little Caesars Arena.

Footage from the aftermath of the crash

DPD: 3 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Midtown

We've been told that the person hospitalized in the crash is in critical condition.

Authorities say that the vehicle struck a parked truck in the incident. DPD is investigating what led up to the accident.