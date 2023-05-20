DPD: 5-year-old injured in accidental shooting Saturday morning

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm an accidental shooting incident on Saturday involving a child.

Police say at approximately 10:20 a.m. Saturday morning, a 5-year-old accidentally shot themself in the hand inside a home in the 2900 block of Burlingame on the city’s westside.

“Approximately at 10:20 a.m., the mother of our victim called 911. She was notified by a couple of adults inside the home that a 5-year-old child had been shot. At this time, we don’t know what happened. We’re working on a few different theories, but obviously, either the child got ahold of the unsecured weapon or someone in the house that was handling the gun shot the child. It’s an accidental shooting,” Detroit Police Chief James White said Saturday.

“Unfortunate and unnecessary circumstance, once again, involving improper gun ownership and we just have to do a better job."

The child was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Chief James White will held a press conference Saturday to provide the public with updates about the incident.

“The good news is, he is expected to recover. The bad news is that he’s got some pretty severe injuries to his hand and trauma that he’s got to experience, likely for the rest of his life for having been shot at 5 years old," Chief White said.

“Right now, we are getting a search warrant for the home. We’re going to be going inside and looking for and recovering a weapon. We have, what we believe to be, the person who has responsibility for that weapon in custody. We’re going to be doing what we call a 'kid talk' with them to find out exactly what happened and what information he can provide.”

7 Action News will continue to update this story as soon as more information is made available.

