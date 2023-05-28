DPD: Body of adult male pulled from Detroit River in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating this afternoon after a body was pulled from the Detroit River late Sunday morning.

DPD says at approximately 11:00 a.m, Sunday, an adult male was pulled out of the Detroit River near Atwater and Chene in Downtown Detroit.

At this time, police say they do not have any additional information about the circumstances of the incident or the identity of the male.

We will continue to follow the incident and provide more details as soon as they are made available.