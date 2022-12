DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a 68-year-old who has been missing since Friday evening.

According to police, Ramon Chaney left his residence in the 18900 block of Warrington Drive on Friday, Dec. 2, around 6 p.m. and did not return. According to his care giver, he suffers from both Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.

Anyone with info regarding Chaney's whereabouts can contact DPD's 12th precinct at (313)596-1201.