DPD: Four injured in shooting on Detroit's Eastside, seeking black Chrysler 300

Posted at 12:15 PM, Sep 11, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm four people were seriously injured Sunday morning in a shooting incident in the 13000 block of East Warren on Detroit's Eastside.

Three men and one woman, police say, were gathered outside at approximately 3:15 a.m. when a vehicle approached them and began shooting.

One of the men is in critical condition. The other two men and woman sustained serious injuries.

DPD is looking for a black Chrysler 300 they believe is connected to the incident.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Detroit police tip line at (313) 267-4600.

