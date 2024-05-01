DPD: Hospital patient fires gun at nurse at Sinai Grace, injures self

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A patient at Sinai Grace Hospital shot at a nurse before turning the gun on himself, according to the Detroit Police Department.

The incident took place on a patient floor on Saturday night around 11 p.m.

According to DPD, seconds after the first shot, another shot rang out and everyone on the floor began to run.

After securing the room, police discovered the patient shot himself after they say he attempted to shoot the nurse.

The suspect is listed in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

DPD says how the gun was smuggled into the hospital is under investigation by officials.

In a statement to 7 News Detroit, a spokesperson for the Detroit Medical Center (DMC) wrote:

An unfortunate incident occurred involving a patient who discharged a firearm in their room in an attempted suicide.We are grateful for the bravery of our staff, security team and DMC Police Authority officers for their swift response to ensure the safety of our patients and staff. The DMC Police Authority were able to immediately secure the unit, quickly containing the situation.

Regardless of the situation, we do not tolerate actions that place our DMC team members or patients in harm's way. We are actively reviewing patient and visitor screening protocols and have counseling resources available for staff members.