DPD: Human remains found on west side believed to be missing woman

Posted at 4:30 PM, Jan 19, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say they have launched a homicide investigation following the discovery of human remains on Detroit's west side.

The body parts were found when officers served a search warrant at a home in the 8000 block of Vaughn on Tuesday.

The victim is believed to be Latima Warren, who was reported missing after disappearing on December 20.

However, police have not yet positively identified the body as Warren. Chief James White does say all things point to the fact the victim is Warren.

Police say they do have a man in custody and are seeking charges in a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

