DPD investigating 7 shootings overnight, 2 victims dead

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating several shootings that happened late Saturday and Sunday morning. Two victims died as a result of their injuries, police say.
During a triple shooting in the 14800 block of Northlawn on Sunday morning, a 21-year-old man died after multiple gunshots were fired at the location by an unknown suspect who fled the scene. Two others were injured in that shootings, including the alleged gunman who was later located at a hospital in critical condition, police said.
The second deadly shooting happened in the 5500 block of Audubon around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday. The victim, an unknown man, was found dead at the location and the circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.
Locations of shootings:
Non-fatal shooting
18400 block of Ford Road on Saturday at 10:45 p.m.
Victim: 23-year-old man
Non-fatal shooting
Freeland and Lyndon Street on Saturday at 11:55 p.m.
Victim: 22-year-old man
Triple shooting, 1 dead
14800 block of Northlawn on Sunday at 1:15 a.m.
Victims: 21-year-old man (deceased)
29-year-old woman
22-year-old man
Non-fatal shooting
18300 block of Lasher on Sunday at 12:05 a.m.
Victim: 36-year-old woman
Fatal shooting
5500 block of Audubon on Sunday at 12:20 p.m.
Victim: Unknown male
If you have information on any of these shootings, contact the Detroit Police Department, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.