DPD investigating 7 shootings overnight, 2 victims dead

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating several shootings that happened late Saturday and Sunday morning. Two victims died as a result of their injuries, police say.

During a triple shooting in the 14800 block of Northlawn on Sunday morning, a 21-year-old man died after multiple gunshots were fired at the location by an unknown suspect who fled the scene. Two others were injured in that shootings, including the alleged gunman who was later located at a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The second deadly shooting happened in the 5500 block of Audubon around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday. The victim, an unknown man, was found dead at the location and the circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.

Locations of shootings:

Non-fatal shooting

18400 block of Ford Road on Saturday at 10:45 p.m.

Victim: 23-year-old man

Non-fatal shooting

Freeland and Lyndon Street on Saturday at 11:55 p.m.

Victim: 22-year-old man

Triple shooting, 1 dead

14800 block of Northlawn on Sunday at 1:15 a.m.

Victims: 21-year-old man (deceased)

29-year-old woman

22-year-old man

Non-fatal shooting

18300 block of Lasher on Sunday at 12:05 a.m.

Victim: 36-year-old woman

Fatal shooting

5500 block of Audubon on Sunday at 12:20 p.m.

Victim: Unknown male

If you have information on any of these shootings, contact the Detroit Police Department, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

