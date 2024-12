DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating after the body of a man was found on the city's west side on Monday morning.

Police tell us an officer with the second precinct discovered the body in the 8900 block of Ward Street around 8:30 a.m.

The medics on scene pronounced the man, who had been shot multiple times, dead at the scene.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide by DPD, but what led up to this incident is unknown at this time.