DPD investigating after man claims he killed wife with sword

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a man claimed he killed his wife with a sword this weekend.

VIDEO: Police speak after man claims he killed his wife with a sword early Sunday morning

Police say that around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a man in his late 60s came into the 11th precinct. The man was arrested at the precinct after making the confession.

Authorities traveled to the home the man said he lived at on Conley, south of 7 Mile. They got to the home and noticed an unsecured door.

Police say they found the body of a woman in her 60s and a sword at the scene.

DPD says the homicide division is investigating the incident.