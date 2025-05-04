DPD investigating after man shot & killed on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One man is dead after a Sunday morning shooting on Detroit's west side.

Police tell us that the shooting stemmed from some sort of dispute at the 700 block of West Grand Boulevard, with the Detroit Police Department saying they are unsure whether or not the suspect and the victim knew each other. Police say the scene is contained to the parking lot of the location.

WXYZ

"There is no threat to the community," said Metropolitian Division Commander Ian Severy. "While it is in relatively close proximity to the (Cinco De Mayo) parade, it had no impact on the parade, and no one at the parade has any reason to worry for their safety."

The suspect in this shooting is cooperating with Homicide detectives.