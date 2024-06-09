Watch Now
News

Actions

DPD investigating fatal shooting on city's west side

Detroit police
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stock Image
Stock Image
Detroit police
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jun 09, 2024

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a man in his 20s died in a shooting on the city's west side Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for the department tells us first responders found that the man had been shot in the 18100 block of West Warren. He was privately conveyed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

DPD, who did not provide 7 News Detroit with any suspect information, is investigating what led up to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speakup

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard