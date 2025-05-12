DPD investigating pair of fatal shootings overnight

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating two separate deadly shootings that happened overnight.

The first happened on Irvington near East Lantz on the city's east side. We're told the victim is a young man, possibly in his teens, and police don't have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is urged to contact DPD or crime stoppers.

And just hours later, a second fatal shooting happened, this one on Lenore Street on the city's west side. It happened just after 2 a.m., we're told.

Officers found the body of an adult male while responding to a shot spotter alert there. We're asking police about the circumstances of the shooting and if they have any suspects.