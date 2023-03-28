DPD investigating sexual assault of 80-year-old woman during home invasion

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a heinous crime on the city's west side. They say an 80-year-old woman was sexually assaulted during a home invasion Sunday night.

It happened on Plymouth Road and Memorial Street.

The suspect is still on the loose and police say the description given by the victim is vague.

A black SUV was circling the neighborhood Monday afternoon. The driver came out and introduced himself to 7 Action News as recording artist Trick Trick.

He says he's offering $5,000 of his own cash for information on the suspect.

"My name is Dr. Christian Anthony Mathis, more popularly known as Trick Trick, recording artist," he said.

The Detroit rap legend says when someone attacks the most vulnerable members of our community, he has no choice but to step in.

"I live way on the east side of Detroit but when I saw this, I said get up, suit up and it is time to go," Trick Trick said.

Trick Trick says he is ready to hand over cash for information leading to an arrest.

The suspect allegedly entered the home through an unlocked door and demanded money. Police say the victim's husband is handicapped and was home at the time of the attack.

"The victim told them, 'No, we don't have any money' and started to push him out the door. He pulled her with him to the outside where he sexually assaulted her," Capt. Rebecca McKay with the Detroit Police Department said.

Police say the woman gave a vague description of her attacker without any unique indicators.

Officers were out in the neighborhood Monday speaking with neighbors.

"If I have to offer $10,000, I want his (expletive). My grandma is 90 years old. If somebody does this to my grandma, hmm," said Trick Trick, adding that it feels personal to him.

He says any information he receives will be handed over to DPD.

"You can direct message me @Tricktrickgs2. Hit my DMs and I'll pull up and come see you myself," Trick Trick said.

Police say the woman was injured during the attack, but is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1950.

