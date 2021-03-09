DPD investigating two shootings of children who were apparently playing with guns

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating two shootings that they say resulted from children playing with guns.

The first shooting happened on Justine Avenue, near Ryan Road and East Outer Driver. Police say in that situation a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old were playing with a gun when the 10-year-old accidentally shot his 13-year-old cousin in the head. The teen is in critical condition.

Oh my gosh. This is unreal 💔sounds like there is another child shot @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/2gPQK6bVHc — Jennifer Ann Wilson (@JennaWils) March 9, 2021

While police were investigating that scene, another report came in of a child shot about a mile and a half away on Omira.

In that situation, a 3-year-old was accidentally shot by another child of around that same age.

Officers say in both locations the children were left without adult supervision.

There have been at least half a dozen instances of kids shooting each other while playing with guns in Metro Detroit so far this year.

Detroit Police say these tragedies are preventable. The DPD just had a press conference in February to give away free gun locks. They emphasize the importance of locking and securing your gun to protect kids in the home.

Gun locks are still available at all Detroit precincts for free, no questions asked

The Southfield Police Department also has free gun locks available, no questions asked, at their headquarters.

Police emphasize this is a preventable shooting. If these guns had been locked these kids would not have been able to shoot each other.

