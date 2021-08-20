Watch
DPD lieutenant charged in connection to alleged sex assault of an officer

Posted at 3:23 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 15:26:09-04

(WXYZ) — A Detroit Police Department lieutenant was arraigned today on sexual assault charges in 36th District Court, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office.

Detroit Police are expected to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. WATCH LIVE HERE AT 4 P.M.

The prosecutor’s office said Detroit Police Lt. Willie F. Duncan, 47, allegedly sexually assaulted a 39-year-old female DPD officer when she returned home from a party on February 20 at 3 a.m.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy today charged Lt. Duncan with Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree, a felony with a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for August 27.

