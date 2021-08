DETROIT (WXYZ) — UPDATE: The suspect has turned himself into Detroit police following the deadly hit-and-run of a 4-year-old.

___________

The Detroit police are searching for a suspect involved in the deadly hit-and-run of a 4-year-old.

The incident happened near the 11600 block of E. 7 Mile Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the suspect may be driving a Chevy Silverado 1500 pickup with temporary tags.

If you have information on this deadly hit-and-run, contact Detroit police.