DPD: Man fatally shot on city's westside, suspect on the run

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm a fatal shooting Sunday on the city's westside.

Sunday at approximately 1:35 p.m, DPD officers responded to a “person shot” in the 12700 block of Fenkell.

Police say, a man was shot and has died. Police are seeking the suspect who fled the scene.

Upon their arrival, officers identified a victim who was shot.

The person was pronounced deceased by medics who arrived on the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown. DPD's homicide is handling the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is known at this time.

