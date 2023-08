DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for answers after a man was found stabbed Saturday.

At approximately 12:10 a.m. Saturday morning, a man was found stabbed in the area of Grand River and Meyers Road.

The man, who’s identity and age are unknown at this time, was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Police say they have no information about a motive or suspects as the investigation is in its preliminary stages.