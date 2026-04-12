DPD officer arrested, placed on adminstrative leave after getting involved in OWI hit-and-run crash

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit Police officer has been arrested and placed on administrative leave after she was driving while impaired and got involved in a hit-and-run crash, authorities tell us.

We're told that the incident happened late Friday night, when police in Sterling Heights responded to a crash at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Van Dyke Avenue.

No injuries were reported by police in that crash. Investigators say that a 17-year-old driver was heading eastbound on the Parkway through a green light when the driver of a blue Camry came through the intersection and struck the young driver.

The incident caused the 17-year-old's vehicle to strike a fire hydrant. After the car suffered front-end damage, the driver of the Camry fled the scene, police tell us.

Sterling Heights police made contact with the driver of the Camry after obtaining her license plate, tracing her back to a Sterling Heights house. The officer was arrested on suspicion of Operating While Impaired and placed in the Macomb County Jail. Anyone with more information on the crash is asked to contact the Sterling Heights Police Department.

On Sunday afternoon, DPD provided us with a statement below on the officer:

"That type of conduct is not in line with our core values. Internal Affairs is conducting an administrative investigation, and we will ensure the officer is held accountable.

The officer has been placed on Administrative duty."

