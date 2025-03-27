DPD officer charged with theft after allegedly stealing sneakers from police locker room

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer has been charged with theft after allegedly stealing multiple pairs of sneakers from other officers.

Prosecutors say that between September 2024 and January of this year, 27-year-old officer James Clark Davis III stole multiple pairs of a fellow officer's shoes from the department's shared locker room at DPD Downtown Services on Atwater Street.

“This officer threw away a career, not just a job- but a profession, a career- over a pair of tennis shoes,” Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis told us a few weeks ago.

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Detroit police officer suspected of stealing shoes after internal sting operation

DPD arrested their fellow officer at his home while executing a search warrant a few weeks ago. He was taken to the Detroit Detention Center and released a day later as police worked to identify the shoes stolen from the locker room and determine if others found at his house were also stolen.

Davis has been charged with three counts of Larceny in a building and one count of receiving and concealing stolen property, worth between $200 and $1,000.

Davis appeared in court this afternoon, with a judge giving him a $25,000 bond. He has been ordered not to contact DPD or the victims in this case. He is also not allowed to leave the state of MIchigan without permission by the court.

Davis has court appearances scheduled for next month.

“I’m very proud to be a Detroit police officer, and I’m embarrassed at what this officer did and how it makes the department look, but I know because I live here that this doesn’t represent the officers,” McGinnis said in our previous story. “This one officer made a very bad decision, and that was his personal decision, and he’s going to pay the consequences.”