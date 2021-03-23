Menu

DPD officer disregarded stop sign before collision near Burt Road, police say

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 9:44 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 21:44:30-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer is in stable condition at a local hospital following a vehicle crash at an intersection near Burt Road on the city's west side.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. The scout car with two officers inside was on its way to assist other officers on scene when the driver disregarded a stop sign and was hit by a civilian vehicle. The police cruiser did not have lights or sirens activated at the time of the crash, police say.

Two women who hit the police cruiser were traveling in a black SUV.

One officer, the driver of the cruiser, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The officer in the passenger seat was not injured.

The women initially refused medical treatment on the scene but later changed their minds and went to the hospital. They are in stable condition.

