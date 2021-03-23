DPD officer involved in crash after running stop sign with no lights & sirens

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash where a Detroit police officer ran a stop sign on the city's west side.

Police say one of their scout cars disregarded a stop sign while responding to a crash, with no lights and no sirens.

Marcella Carr said her two children were driving down Burt and had the right of way and were victims in the collision.

Carr was also upset at the treatment after the crash.

"I just felt like if it was their kids, they would've handled it differently, and they didn't show any empathy. You have to stop at a stop sign, no matter who you are," she said.

Police say the driver of the police car is in stable condition at the hospital. The two women in the SUV did also go to the hospital with some minor bumps and bruises.