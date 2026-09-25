DPD ramps up downtown patrols ahead of major weekend after Jaquoya Wix murder

Detroit police are increasing downtown patrols with a special focus on less-visible areas following the fatal stabbing of Chipotle worker Jaquoya Wix on Sunday — and the surge in security comes as thousands of fans prepare to head downtown for a major sports and concert weekend.

Detroit Police Commander Matthew Fulgenzi, who leads the Downtown Services Precinct, outlined DPD's patrol and enforcement plan.

"What occurred Sunday, we'd never want to see happen again. We're gonna dedicate every resource possible to ensure the safety of all of our guests," Fulgenzi said.

The Cash Money No Limit Tour makes a stop at Little Caesars Arena this weekend. The Red Wings host the Columbus Blue Jackets, and both the Tigers and Lions have home games as well.

Learn More About DPD's Response Below

"We have increased staffing since this incident on Sunday. Many different layers are in place regarding what occurred. That includes overall staffing on patrol, foot patrol. We have bike patrols out here as well. We're working with our partners, and we're all working together doing extra checks in these alleyways, being visible and making sure the public sees us out here and ensure the safety of all of our guests," Fulgenzi said.

Grace Keros, owner of American Coney Island, welcomes the extra police presence but says those efforts may only go so far.

"We see problematic people all the time in here, all times of the day. We do need some more patrols, more so on the street. We need to see that. I love hearing that the alleys in places that you don't think they're going to be," Keros said.

"You can only do public safety to a point, and then once it gets in either the courts or the mental hospitals or any institutions and if the judges in the courts and these institutions don't follow through, there's your problem, and this is where our problem is right now," Keros said.

Devon Jason Watson, 42, was arrested and charged with Wix's murder. Watson was sentenced to probation for prior assault and criminal sexual conduct convictions in 2010 and 2015. Earlier this year, a judge ordered Watson to be hospitalized for mental health treatment, and for a community health provider to assist with his recovery afterward. It is unclear if that follow-up treatment ever happened. The leader of Wayne County's public mental health authority is now investigating.

Fulgenzi made clear that what happened Sunday cannot be repeated.

"We cannot have another incident what we saw Sunday," Fulgenzi said.

DPD is reminding the public to stay vigilant this weekend — maintaining situational awareness, walking in groups, and if you see something, say something.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

